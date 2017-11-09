Mica Levi announces vinyl release of anime soundtrack Delete Beach

Hear ‘Interlude 2’ from the acclaimed composer’s latest soundtrack.

Mica Levi has announced a vinyl release for her soundtrack to the anime Delete Beach on Demdike Stare’s label DDS.

Directed by Phil Collins and illustrated by famed designer Marisuke Eguchi, Delete Beach is a short film that explores a world where carbon-based energy is outlawed. The label notes the film “resonates with anime’s strong tradition of exploring eco-feminist themes and power dynamics, bother socio-political and technological.”

The release is available this week on vinyl (as a pair of 10″ LPs) and digital download. It marks Levi’s first time writing music for an animated film following scores for Under The Skin and Jackie.

Tracklist:

Tracklist:

01. ‘Delete Beach (Japanese)’

02. ‘Interlude 1’

03. ‘Delete Beach (Instrumental)’

04. ‘Interlude 2’

05. ‘Delete Beach (English)’

