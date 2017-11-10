Eminem drops new single ‘Walk On Water’ featuring Beyoncé

Image via: Getty

The first glimpse of the new album?

Eminem has shared his new single ‘Walk On Water’ featuring Beyoncé.

The Detroit rapper teased the track on Instagram yesterday (November 9) with a picture showing a doctor’s prescription note bearing the track title and logo “Revival.” The note also contained the words “take as needed.”

Although it has yet to be confirmed, Revival is thought to be the name of Eminem’s forthcoming album – the follow-up to 2013’s The Marshall Mathers LP 2.

Last month, Eminem took aim at Donald Trump in a brilliant freestyle at the BET Awards denouncing Donald Trump. Watch it below.

