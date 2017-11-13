Buddy’s English accent is terrible, but his breezy Californian rap’s a revelation

The Pharrell and Kendrick collaborator swings by the capital.

Buddy is a breath of fresh air. The LA actor-turned-rapper’s peppy humor is highly entertaining, while his A-star collaborations have done little to inflate his ego. He may have teamed up with some of the biggest names in hip-hop, including Pharrell and Kendrick, but Buddy’s still just a regular guy.

With roots in theatre and musicals, the down-to-earth artist began making music as a teenager, before getting snapped up by Pharrell aged 15. He made some serious waves on the underground aged 18 with The Neptunes-produced ‘Awesome Awesome’, before releasing the Pharrell-produced single ‘Staircases’ in 2012, featuring one Kendrick Lamar.

The next five years saw a string of poker-hot collaborations with the likes of A$AP Rocky and Chance the Rapper and in 2014, Buddy dropped his debut mixtape, which featured a guest spot from Miley Cyrus, among others.

Earlier this year, Buddy released his Ocean & Montana EP, which was produced by Kaytranada, and hot on the heels of that, he paid a little visit to London. Taking in a whistlestop tour of the capital’s biggest tourist hotspots, a session with BBC Radio 1 Xtra and more, here’s his Californian optimism caught on camera. Pinky’s up!