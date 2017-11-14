Artwork – Confessions

Not to be mistaken for the dude from House.

Artwork, aka Arthur Smith, has pretty much seen it all. Once behind the counter at Croydon’s famous Big Apple record store, what some call the birthplace of dubstep, he’s been making music since the late ’90s, both under his own name and as part of the legendary Magnetic Man with Skream and Benga. He hasn’t stopped touring since, racking up more than his fair share of strange, surreal tales from the UK dance music frontline along the way.

It’s always a pleasure to link up with the man, and our recent catch-up for a brand new episode of Confessions was no different. Watch above to hear his innermost thoughts on DJing while drunk, getting mistaken for Hugh Laurie, the time he got kicked out of Benicàssim and more.

Artworks new single ‘Let Go of This‘ is available now and his XOYO residency kicks off next year.