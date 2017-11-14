Jai Paul is turning an old BBC building into a huge “creative space”

Anything to avoid releasing more music, eh?

Jai Paul and his brother A.K. Paul have revealed plans to establish a physical location for their project “The Paul Institute” in West London, Property Week reports.

The brothers first announced “The Paul Institute” with a strange website last spring, but provided little information about it. Though A.K. Paul released his debut single ‘Landcruisin’ shortly after, we’ve heard nothing since.

The new article describes it as a collective of “musicians, artists and technologists” with the aim to support new British music talent. It will take up space in White City Place (aka the former BBC Media Village) in West London. They are renting the circular Rotunda building which was originally used to house a discotheque for BBC staff.

West London is the place where it all started for us and we can’t think of a more suitable place than the Rotunda to call our new home,” co-founder Muz Azar said about the project. The group

Listen to ‘Landcruisin’ below.