New live music venue and nightclub, Ghost Notes, to open in south London

Performers confirmed for the venue so far include Marcellus Pittman and Alexander Nut.

A new mid-sized live music venue and nightclub is set to open in south London next month.

Ghost Notes is located in the same multi-level car park as Frank’s Bar and Bold Tendencies in Peckham and will open as part of the Peckham Levels project.

The venue is owned and operated by Parched London, the team behind local pubs The Montpelier and White Horse. They promise to champion south London’s “thriving music community” and provide a platform “for all the good stuff that goes on in our neighbourhood.”

Ghost Notes will host a weekly program of live music during the week and DJs on the weekend with local promoters like YAM taking the reins on Fridays. Saturdays will be helmed by in-house residents SE Discotheque, comprising of Will Lister, Jess Farley and more.

Sunday afternoons will feature “well respected selectors and guests from around the world,” with the first party hosted by Rush Hour regular John Gomez.

The venue has booked Quantic and Alexander Nut to play its New Year’s Eve party, while Marcellus Pittman is lined up for New Year’s Day. Tickets go on sale on Friday (November 17).

Ghost Notes is the latest addition to Peckham’s bustling nightlife scene that already includes the multi-level warehouse venue Bussey Building, pool club and weekend dance spot Canavans, record shop and bar/club space Rye Wax, art gallery-cum-courtyard-bar Peckham Springs and more.