Nabihah Iqbal recently ditched the Throwing Shade moniker for her birth name, which she “proudly wears as a female British Asian artist making electronic music.” It's not just her stage name that’s changed: ‘Eternal Passion’ and the other singles we've heard so far from her debut album on Ninja Tune showcase a new dream-pop direction. Where much of that genre is lacking in both the “dream” and the “pop” though, this is a genuinely atmospheric earworm. MB