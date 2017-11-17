End Hits is our weekly playlist of must-hear new music, refreshed every Friday. Get the lowdown on each track below, or hit the play icon in the top right hand corner of your browser to listen on our new radio player as you explore the rest of the site.
London-born label Don’t Be Afraid has already had a killer year thanks to essential records from Karen Gwyer, DJ Bone and rRoxymore, but this single from Ikonika is the icing on the cake. ‘Oral Suspension’ is a transatlantic meeting of divergent club styles, a high-octane rhythm track with all the UK hallmarks of her Night Slugs releases laced with a bit of Chicago house swing. SW
Nabihah Iqbal recently ditched the Throwing Shade moniker for her birth name, which she “proudly wears as a female British Asian artist making electronic music.” It's not just her stage name that’s changed: ‘Eternal Passion’ and the other singles we've heard so far from her debut album on Ninja Tune showcase a new dream-pop direction. Where much of that genre is lacking in both the “dream” and the “pop” though, this is a genuinely atmospheric earworm. MB
This is one for the synth lovers. Using the kosmische template laid out by Cluster/Harmonia, 'Always Too Late' sees Hamburg duo Phantom Horse twist glorious analog squiggles and pulsing rhythms around head-melting psychedelic washes of space-age drone. JT
Lone’s recent DJ-Kicks mix, which traces the Nottingham-born producer’s roots from the music of his childhood through to hip-hop and current influences, “plays out a bit like a weird midnight radio show.” Sandwiched between the classic Detroit techno of John Beltran and ‘phantom’ producer E. Myers, this flute-garnished house roller is a peppy snapshot of the mix, with clattering snares and kicks vying for attention over the kind of wide-eyed synth melodies primed for the afterparty. ACW
UK singer Chrystal delivers a smouldering performance on ‘New Shoes’, nimbly navigating the jittery, off-kilter beats of producer 169. Their pairing results in a luxurious track that, with every repetition of the phrase “put the pedal to the metal in my new shoes,” finds the Bolton artist sounding increasingly unstoppable. MB
Houston rapper Maxo Kream continues to dominate with this sparse, ugly new track that asserts his elastic vocals over a confidently bass-heavy backdrop. One for the road, ‘BUSSDOWN’ only affirms the rapper’s promise after last year’s astounding The Persona Tape. JT
The first taste of Swing Ting’s fantastic debut mini-album Junction, ‘Contagious’ illustrates Balraj Samrai and Ruben Platt’s progress over the last half decade. Smooth as top shelf liquor and blessed by vocal contributions from Tyler Daley and the irrepressible Fox, it’s bass heavy lovers-tinged pop for those intimate moments. JT
Video game obsessive YBN Nahmir may have won the first of his fast-growing legion of fans freestyling between rounds of GTA Online to whoever would listen on Xbox Live, but on his remix of Lil Pump's 'Gucci Gang', the Alabama rapper is not playing. Bringing the same intensity and charisma that made September's 'Rubbin Off The Paint' a viral hit (45m views of the video and counting), Nahmir's out to prove he's here to stay. AH
In high school, my Friday morning carpool's theme song was Jagged Edge's 'Where the Party At?' As a 17-year-old proto-poptimist with the usual taste for something darker, Abra's moody cover is the perfect hybrid to make me uber-nostalgic for that time. And the Lumidee bit she adds at the end? A lovely bonus. CL
Black Zone Myth Chant has consistently been one of the most thrilling projects on Low Jack and Jean Carval’s Editions Gravats label, and new album Feng Shen continues his winning streak. Previous records have cited footwork and hip-hop as influences, but there’s almost no discerning the constituent parts on lead track 'Their Love For You', which blends vivid polyrhythms and psychedelic synth textures into a thick electronic sludge. SW