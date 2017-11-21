NASA’s Golden Voyager Record gets first vinyl release

Nov 21 2017

Carl Sagan’s mixtape for aliens is finally available.

NASA’s Golden Voyager Record will receive its first proper release after being crowdfunded by a successful Kickstarter campaign last year.

Conceived with the help of Carl Sagan as a “bottle into the cosmic ocean”, the 1977 record contains songs and sounds documenting humanity should extra-terrestrials ever find it.

It features music ranging from Bach to Louis Armstrong, Chuck Berry’s ‘Johnny B. Goode’ to Stravinsky’s Rite Of Spring. It also includes a wide selection of world music, the word “Hello” in 55 languages and a suite of field recordings titled ‘The Sounds of Earth’ which you can stream below.

Copies of the record were placed in both Voyager spacecrafts, but never officially released to the public until now. Light In The Attic has detailed the 40th anniversary reissue which is available in a 2xCD or 3xLP boxset. The fully remastered set also includes a 96-page book with photographs and new liner notes from original producer Timothy Ferris.

The Golden Voyager Record is out December 1 on CD and next February on vinyl via Ozma Records. Order it and learn more via Light In The Attic and take a look at pictures from the set below.

