8 Black Friday 2017 tech deals producers and musicians won’t want to miss

You might associate Black Friday with cut-price TVs and cheap video game consoles, but there’s plenty of deals out there for producers and musicians, whether you want a new synth or some monitors to play your latest tracks back on.

We’ve rounded up some of the best deals for music creators, from cut-price Moog synthesizers to 50% off Native Instruments sounds. All of these deals are available online, so there’s no need to get caught in a stampede trying to get your hands on that shiny new copy of Ableton Live 10. Happy shopping!

Up to 30% off iconic Moog synthesizers

Ever wanted to get your hands on a Minimoog? Well, now’s the time: Moog has slashed $500 off the $3,459 asking price of the iconic mono synth. There’s also great savings on the Minimoog Voyager XL, Sub Phatty, Minitaur, Mother-32, Werkstatt-01, Moogerfoogers and Minifoogers. Visit your local Moog dealer or browse individual retailers online to find the deals.

25% off Output’s awesome software instruments

Do you need a unusual software instrument for creating bass sounds? Output’s Substance is one of the best and it’s 25% off for November along with all of the LA studio’s other software, including its hybrid engine Analog Strings and its rhythm processor Movement.

10% cashback on ADAM Audio’s professional AX studio monitors

Despite their age, ADAM Audio’s AX studio monitors are still some of the best on the market. ADAM is offering 10% cashback on any purchases on the line up until December 31, but be quick – this deal is only available to the first 2017 customers.

50% off 180 Native Instruments synths and effects

Pretty much every piece of software that Native Instruments sells has been halved in price until November 30. And if you’ve been looking to buy the new Maschine MK3, now’s the time: NI’s gigantic Komplete 11 suite is 50% off when you buy the beatmaking controller, making the whole package $798.50 (usually $1,198).

$50 off ROLI’s Lightpad Block

ROLI’s Lightpad Block is a compact, multi-purpose instrument for making beats and melodies with one very unique feature – it can sense five dimensions of touch, allowing you to push, glide and slide for different effects. If you buy one before November 28 it’s $50/£40 off (via a cashback offer) with a free case. There’s also great deals on ROLI’s Seaboard Rise keyboards if you want to splash out.

Get $100 off the cutting-edge DAW Bitwig Studio 2

If you’re bored of your current DAW then you could always give Bitwig Studio 2’s advanced modulation features a go. You can get $100/€100 off the software until January 15, 2018.

Save 20% on Ableton Live 10 before it’s released

Ableton Live 10 isn’t released until early 2018, but you can still make a big saving on the new DAW now. Existing owners can get a discounted upgrade and anyone buying new can purchase Live 9 now with a free upgrade to Live 10 when it’s released. Live 9 Intro is $79 (down from $99), Standard is $359 (down from $449), and Suite is $599 (down from $749).

Free gift cards when you buy selected Apple products

For today (November 24) only, Apple is giving away gift cards when you purchase selected hardware from its website. So, if you want a new Macbook or iPad for making tracks, you can get up to $150/£120 to spend on accessories.

