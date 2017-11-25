Jay-Z shares three new 4:44 music videos

Starring Susan Sarandon, Ron Perlman and more.

Jay-Z has dropped three new music videos.

‘Legacy’, ‘Marcy Me’ and ‘Smile’ are the latest visuals to be released from Jay-Z’s recent album 4:44. ‘Legacy’ features Susan Sarandon, Jesse Williams and Ron Perlman, while ‘Smile’ stars the US rapper’s mother Gloria Carter. Watch via Tidal.

These new visuals follow the videos for 4:44 tracks ‘MaNyfaCedGod’ and ‘Moonlight’. Helmed by Master Of None director and co-creator Alan Yang, the clip for ‘Moonlight’ uses the song as the theme to a reimagined intro of the popular ‘90s sitcom Friends using black actors. Watch it below.