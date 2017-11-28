Lovebox and Citadel moving to London’s Brockwell Park in 2018

End of an era.

London festivals Lovebox and Citadel are moving to south London’s Brockwell Park in 2018.

Lovebox, which last year saw headline performances from Solange and Frank Ocean, has been held in east London’s Victoria Park for 13 years.

Lovebox’s laid-back sister festival Citadel has been held in Victoria Park for the past three years.

Jools Butterfield, founder of Lovebox, said the move would “open a new, ever more colourful chapter in our history, as we go back to our south London roots and make our new home in beautiful Brockwell Park.” The first Lovebox took place on Clapham Common in 2002.

Lovebox 2018 takes place July 13 – 14, with Citadel 2018 taking place on July 15.

Read next: Ray BLK, Kaytranada, Jamie xx and more: Friday at Lovebox 2017 in photos