Help crowdfund Throbbing Gristle co-founder Genesis Breyer P-Orridge’s cancer treatment

A GoFundMe page has launched to help crowdfund support for Throbbing Gristle co-founder and industrial music pioneer Genesis Breyer P-Orridge during their treatment for leukemia.

P-Orridge revealed the cancer diagnosis last month and was forced to cancel all current tour dates for their band Psychic TV.

The page was launched on behalf of them by esteemed media theorist Douglas Rushkoff. Rushkoff is best known as an author (and the person who coined the term “viral media”), but he’s also a long time friend of P-Orridge and played in Psychic TV. He explains that due to the tour cancellation, P-Orridge is “flat broke, three months behind on rent, and undergoing chemo and constant testing” and that all contributions will go towards food, rent and medicine.

“We want Gen to be warm and fed through the winter, and focused on hopefully healing, not finances. The drugs are experimental, but promising,” he writes. “With continued therapy *and* low stress, Gen does not have to die from this, but could be back performing again sometime next year.”

After roughly 24 hours the page has raised just over $20,000 and is aiming to meet a $30,000 stretch goal in order to buy a portable oxygen tank for the singer.

Earlier this year, Mute announced 40th anniversary reissues of the Throbbing Gristle catalogue, including our favorite album of the 1970s, 20 Jazz Funk Greats. Meanwhile, Dias and Sacred Bones have teamed up to reissue releases from Psychic TV.

Contribute here and watch Gen perform the Throbbing Gristle staple ‘Discipline’ during the band’s 2007 reunion.