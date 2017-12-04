Win a rare copy of Massive Attack Vs Burial’s ‘Four Walls’ / ‘Paradise Circus’ 12″

Originally published by The Vinyl Factory.

Your chance to win a copy direct from the VF vaults.

Back in 2011, The Vinyl Factory and Inhale Gold released a 12″ that has since reached near mythical status. Featuring Burial remixes of Massive Attack’s ‘Paradise Circus’, from their 2010 album Heligoland, and previously unreleased track ‘Four Walls’, housed in a glitter screen-printed cover designed by Robert Del Naja.

The 12″ was limited to 1,000 copies and sold out on the first day of pre-order. It has since demanded eye-watering sums on the second-hand market.

Having recently discovered a copy in its archives, our friends at The Vinyl Factory are giving one lucky reader and fan the chance to own get their hands on this sought-after 12″. All you need to do is fill in your details here.

The competition is open now until 11pm on December 15, with the winner chosen at random and announced via The Vinyl Factory’s social channels.

The Vinyl Factory in no way condones the ridiculous prices being asked for this release online and by entering the competition you agree not to re-sell it on the second-hand market.

