The first poster for Ocean’s 8 is giving us Kraftwerk vibes

The (Wo)man-Machine.

Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s franchise will get an all-women re-up next summer called Ocean’s 8. Today, actress Sarah Paulson (Studio 60, American Horror Story) unveiled the movie poster in which she’s featured alongside her co-stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, rapper Awkwafina, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter and, of course, Rihanna.

While it was probably not intentional, the design gave the FACT staff a whiff of Kraftwerk’s cover for The Man-Machine. Anyone else?

