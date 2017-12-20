Influential hip-hop podcaster Reggie “Combat Jack” Ossé has died at age 48

A legend in rap media and beyond.

Reggie Ossé, host of The Combat Jack Show and former managing editor of The Source Magazine, has died at age 48 from colon cancer.

In October, the pioneering podcaster disclosed his medical condition to his fans with a message of hope for his own recovery.

The Combat Jack Show was entertaining and inquisitive. It was host rappers and rap industry vets alike, with memorable guest appearances from Kevin Gates and David Banner, but also opened its doors to journalists and thinkers like Jamilah Lemieux, Kierna Mayo and Feminista Jones.

At a loss for words. Rest In Peace to Combat Jack, one of the most incredible individuals I’ve ever known — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) December 20, 2017

Hip Hop has lost one of its most important historians and voices… we had serious ups and downs but I was so happy we had made things good… Rest In Peace to my friend Combat Jack…. — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) December 20, 2017

RIP Combat Jack, who let us into his family and onto his podcast, who brought donuts to our apartment and carried stories for days. He left the Lil B show screaming "swag!" and saying he'd seen the future. A great laugh, a great mind, a great friend and a better man. — ItsTheReal (@itsthereal) December 20, 2017

Damn. Rest In Peace Combat Jack. Combat was a living history book for hip hop and was always down to share that information. More importantly, he was kind. We need more of that. And his presence will be missed deeply, but he’ll never be absent. — brandon / jinx (@Jersey_Jinx) December 20, 2017