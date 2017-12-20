Influential hip-hop podcaster Reggie “Combat Jack” Ossé has died at age 48

By , Dec 20 2017

A legend in rap media and beyond.

Reggie Ossé, host of The Combat Jack Show and former managing editor of The Source Magazine, has died at age 48 from colon cancer.

In October, the pioneering podcaster disclosed his medical condition to his fans with a message of hope for his own recovery.

The Combat Jack Show was entertaining and inquisitive. It was host rappers and rap industry vets alike, with memorable guest appearances from Kevin Gates and David Banner, but also opened its doors to journalists and thinkers like Jamilah Lemieux, Kierna Mayo and Feminista Jones.

