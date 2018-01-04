Kendrick Lamar curates Black Panther soundtrack, drops SZA collaboration

Listen to lead single ‘All The Stars’, featuring Lamar and SZA.

Kendrick Lamar has executive produced and curated the soundtrack for Ryan Coogler’s upcoming Marvel movie Black Panther.

Co-produced by TDE boss Anthony Tiffith, Black Panther: The Album will feature music created for the latest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starring Chadwick Boseman.

A tracklist and release date have not yet been announced, however Vince Staples could be among the artists on the soundtrack after his Big Fish Theory single ‘BagBak’ was featured in the film’s trailer.

“The magnitude of this film showcases a great marriage of art and culture,” Lamar said in a press release today (January 4). “I’m truly honored to contribute my knowledge of producing sound and writing music alongside Ryan and Marvel’s vision.” Lamar had previously hinted at his involvement with Black Panther in the video for DAMN track ‘LOVE’.

Listen to the album’s lead single ‘All the Stars’, which is a collaboration between Lamar and label mate SZA. Black Panther hits theaters on February 16.

