Here are the UK’s top 20 best selling vinyl records of 2017

No surprises.
2017 was another landmark year for vinyl, with record sales peaking at their highest level since 1991, reports the BPI.
An impressive 4.1 vinyl albums were sold in the UK last year and vinyl now accounts for roughly 3% of all music consumed, including digital, streaming, and physical releases.
Among the UK’s 20 biggest selling vinyl albums of 2017, 14 were reissues, with Amy Winehouse’s Back To Black making the top five for the third year in a row.
Depressingly, Ed Sheeran’s Divide tops the list, followed by Liam Gallagher’s debut solo LP As You Were. Radiohead’s third album OK Computer – which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2017 – sits at number 11, while David Bowie’s The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust is at number 20.
Amy Winehouse is the only solo female artist on the list, which is one less than 2016, when Adele’s 25 joined Back To Black in the top 20. Take a deep breath and see the full list below. [via The Vinyl Factory]
Top 20 vinyl albums sold in the UK in 2017:
01. Ed Sheeran – Divide
02. Liam Gallagher – As You Were
03. Fleetwood Mac – Rumours
04. Guardians Of The Galaxy – Awesome Mix 1 Original Soundtrack
05. Amy Winehouse – Back To Black
06. Rag’N’Bone Man – Human
07. Pink Floyd – The Dark Side Of The Moon
08. Beatles – Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
09. Oasis – What’s The Story Morning Glory
10. David Bowie – Legacy
11. Radiohead – OK Computer
12. Bob Marley & The Wailers – Legend
13. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying – Who Built The Moon
14. Stone Roses – The Stone Roses
15. Nirvana – Nevermind
16. Beatles – Abbey Road
17. Queen – Greatest Hits
18. Nirvana – Unplugged in New York
19. Guardians Of The Galaxy – Awesome Mix 2 Original Soundtrack
20. David Bowie – The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust
