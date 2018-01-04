Here are the UK’s top 20 best selling vinyl records of 2017

No surprises.

2017 was another landmark year for vinyl, with record sales peaking at their highest level since 1991, reports the BPI.

An impressive 4.1 vinyl albums were sold in the UK last year and vinyl now accounts for roughly 3% of all music consumed, including digital, streaming, and physical releases.

Among the UK’s 20 biggest selling vinyl albums of 2017, 14 were reissues, with Amy Winehouse’s Back To Black making the top five for the third year in a row.

Depressingly, Ed Sheeran’s Divide tops the list, followed by Liam Gallagher’s debut solo LP As You Were. Radiohead’s third album OK Computer – which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2017 – sits at number 11, while David Bowie’s The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust is at number 20.

Amy Winehouse is the only solo female artist on the list, which is one less than 2016, when Adele’s 25 joined Back To Black in the top 20. Take a deep breath and see the full list below. [via The Vinyl Factory]

Top 20 vinyl albums sold in the UK in 2017:

01. Ed Sheeran – Divide

02. Liam Gallagher – As You Were

03. Fleetwood Mac – Rumours

04. Guardians Of The Galaxy – Awesome Mix 1 Original Soundtrack

05. Amy Winehouse – Back To Black

06. Rag’N’Bone Man – Human

07. Pink Floyd – The Dark Side Of The Moon

08. Beatles – Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

09. Oasis – What’s The Story Morning Glory

10. David Bowie – Legacy

11. Radiohead – OK Computer

12. Bob Marley & The Wailers – Legend

13. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying – Who Built The Moon

14. Stone Roses – The Stone Roses

15. Nirvana – Nevermind

16. Beatles – Abbey Road

17. Queen – Greatest Hits

18. Nirvana – Unplugged in New York

19. Guardians Of The Galaxy – Awesome Mix 2 Original Soundtrack

20. David Bowie – The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust

Vinyl fantasy: Is the record boom bad for new music?