SOPHIE, James Holden, Avalon Emerson join Rewire Festival 2018

The Netherlands festival returns for its eighth edition this spring.

Rewire Festival has announced the second wave of artists to join its 2018 lineup, including James Holden & The Animal Spirits, Avalon Emerson, SOPHIE, Panda Bear, Lanark Artefax and more.

The festival will also feature special new projects from Juliana Huxtible, Fatima Al Qadiri and Arto Lindsay performing with Zs. Also performing is 1-Bit Symphony composer Tristan Perich, who has been selected as the festival’s Young Artist In Focus. Other new additions include Beatriz Ferreyra, Irreversible Entanglements, Nadah El Shazly, Quantum Natives, AMMAR 808, LYZZA and Laura Agnusdei.

They join previously announced artists including 2018 Artist In Focus Laurie Anderson, Karen Gwyer, Nina Kraviz, as Stranger Things composers Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein.

Rewire takes place April 6-8 in The Hague. Head to the festival’s website for tickets and to see the full lineup.