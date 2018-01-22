Vince Staples just got his very own Big Fish Theory Converse sneakers

The rapper unveiled two designs via Instagram this weekend.

Vince Staples has unveiled his sneaker collaboration with Converse.

The Big Fish Theory rapper shared two new designs in an Instagram post this weekend, both of which are inspired by last year’s album of the same name. See the designs below.

The sneakers will be available to buy later this month, although the price and release date have not yet been revealed. Staples is the latest rapper to collaborate with the sneaker giant, following designs from Tyler, the Creator.

In other Staples news, the Long Beach rapper’s Big Fish Theory single ‘BagBak’ was recently featured in the trailer for Ryan Coogler’s upcoming Marvel movie Black Panther. The film’s soundtrack has been executive produced and curated by Kendrick Lamar with TDE boss Anthony Tiffith.

