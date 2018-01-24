The Fall’s Mark E. Smith has died, aged 60

One of punk rock’s greats.

Mark E. Smith, frontman and founder of legendary punk band The Fall, has died according to a statement from the band’s manager Pamela Vander.

“The day I’ve been dreading. It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Mark E. Smith,” wrote Vander on Twitter. “He passed this morning at home. A more detailed statement will follow in the next few days. In the meantime, Pam & Mark’s family request privacy at this sad time.”

Formed in 1976, Smith’s band grew into one of the most important punk bands of the 1980s culminating with the 1985 post-punk classic This Nation’s Saving Grace.

Smith and The Fall toured and released albums frequently up to last year’s New Facts Emerge. The band was forced to cancel several shows late last year due to Smith’s hospitalization.

No cause of death has been reported. This story is developing. Listen to a few of The Fall’s classics below.