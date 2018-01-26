James Blake drops first new single in two years, ‘If the Car Beside You Moves Ahead’

The UK songwriter returns to his experimental roots.

James Blake is back with his first single since the release of 2016’s LP The Colour in Anything.

‘If the Car Beside You Moves Ahead’ sees chopped, pitch-shifted vocals form the backbone of the glitchy track, which premiered last night (January 25) on BBC Radio 1. Check out the Alexander Brown-directed video below.

This is the first original solo track from Blake in two years, although he did make an appearance on Jay Rock’s recent ‘Black Panther’ track ‘King’s Dead,’ which also features Kendrick Lamar, Future and more. In December, Blake unveiled a cover of Don McLean’s ‘Vincent.’

