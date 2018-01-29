It’s “music’s biggest night”!
Or at least that’s what the Recording Academy tell us. The 60th Grammy Awards are tonight and before the actual pageant begins, artists like LCD Soundsystem and Kendrick have already taken home trophies. We’ll be updating live once the show begins – *fingers crossed TDE, especially SZA, takes home more gilded gramophones* – and you can check out the winners (in bold) and losers below.
Record of the Year:
Childish Gambino – ‘Redbone’
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Feat. Justin Bieber – ‘Despacito (Remix)’
Jay-Z – ‘The Story of O.J.’
Kendrick Lamar – ‘HUMBLE.’
Bruno Mars – ’24K Magic’
Album of the Year:
Childish Gambino – “Awaken, My Love”
Jay-Z – 4:44
Kendrick Lamar – DAMN.
Lorde – Melodrama
Bruno Mars – 24K Magic
Song of the Year:
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Feat. Justin Bieber – ‘Despacito (Remix)’
Jay-Z – ‘4:44’
Julia Michaels – ‘Issues’
Logic Feat. Alessa Cara & Khalid – ‘1-800-273-8255’
Bruno Mars – ‘That’s What I Like’
Best New Artist:
Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
Best Dance Recording:
Bonobo Feat. Innov Gnawa – ‘Bambro Koyo Ganda’
Camelphat & Elderbrook – ‘Cola’
Gorillaz Feat. D.R.A.M. – ‘Andromeda’
LCD Soundsystem – ‘Tonite’
Odesza Feat. WYNNE & Mansionair – ‘Line of Sight’
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
Bonobo – Migration — Bonobo
Kraftwerk – 3-D The Catalogue
Mura Masa — Mura Masa
Odesza – A Moment Apart
Sylvan Esso – What Now
Best Alternative Music Album:
Arcade Fire – Everything Now
Gorillaz – Humanz
LCD Soundsystem – American Dream
Father John Misty – Pure Comedy
The National – Sleep Well Beast
Best R&B Performance:
Daniel Caesar Feat. Kali Uchis – ‘Get You’
Kehlani – ‘Distraction’ (Kehlani was robbed!)
Ledisi – ‘High’
Bruno Mars – ‘That’s What I Like’
SZA – ‘The Weekend’ (So was SZA!)
Best Traditional R&B Performance:
The Baylor Project – ‘Laugh and Move On’
Childish Gambino – ‘Redbone’
Anthony Hamilton Feat. The Hamiltones – ‘What I’m Fellin’
Ledisi – ‘All the Way’
Mali Music – ‘Still’
Best R&B Song:
PJ Morton – ‘First Began’
Khalid – ‘Location’
Childish Gambino – ‘Redbone’
SZA – ‘Supermodel’
Bruno Mars – ‘That’s What I Like’
Best Urban Contemporary Album:
6LACK – Free 6LACK
Childish Gambino – “Awaken, My Love!”
Khalid – American Teen
SZA – Ctrl
The Weeknd – Starboy
Best R&B Album:
Daniel Caesar – Freudian
Ledisi – Let Love Rule
Bruno Mars – 24K Magic
PJ Morton – Gumbo
Musiq Soulchild – Feel the Real
Best Rap Performance
Big Sean – ‘Bounce Back’
Cardi B – ‘Bodak Yellow’
Kendrick Lamar – ‘HUMBLE.’
Jay-Z – ‘4:44’
Migos – ‘Bad and Boujee’
Best Rap/Sung Performance
6LACK – ‘PRBLMS’
Kendrick Lamar Feat. Rihanna – ‘LOYALTY.’
SZA Feat. Travis Scott – ‘Love Galore’
Jay-Z Feat. Beyoncé – ‘Family Feud’
GoldLink Feat. Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy – ‘Crew’
Best Rap Song:
Cardi B – ‘Bodak Yellow’
Danger Mouse Feat. Run the Jewels & Big Boi – ‘Chase Me’
Kendrick Lamar – ‘HUMBLE.’
Rapsody – ‘Sassy’
Jay-Z – ‘The Story of O.J.’
Best Rap Album:
Jay-Z – 4:44
Kendrick Lamar – DAMN.
Migos – Culture
Rapsody – Laila’s Wisdom
Tyler, the Creator – Flower Boy
Best Music Video:
Beck – ‘Up All Night’
Jain – ‘Makeba’
Jay-Z – ‘The Story Of O.J.’
Kendrick Lamar – ‘HUMBLE.’
Logic Feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid – ‘1-800-273-8255’
Best Music Film:
One More Time With Feeling
Long Strange Trip
The Defiant Ones
Soundbreaking
Two Trains Runnin’
Producer Of the Year, Non-Classical:
Calvin Harris
Greg Kurstin
Blake Mills
No I.D.
The Stereotypes
Best New Age Album:
Brian Eno – Reflection — Brian Eno
India.Arie – SongVersation: Medicine — India.Arie
Peter Kater – Dancing On Water
Kitaro – Sacred Journey Of Ku-Kai, Volume 5 — Kitaro
Steve Roach – Spiral Revelation