It’s “music’s biggest night”!

Or at least that’s what the Recording Academy tell us. The 60th Grammy Awards are tonight and before the actual pageant begins, artists like LCD Soundsystem and Kendrick have already taken home trophies. We’ll be updating live once the show begins – *fingers crossed TDE, especially SZA, takes home more gilded gramophones* – and you can check out the winners (in bold) and losers below.

Record of the Year:

Childish Gambino – ‘Redbone’

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Feat. Justin Bieber – ‘Despacito (Remix)’

Jay-Z – ‘The Story of O.J.’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘HUMBLE.’

Bruno Mars – ’24K Magic’

Album of the Year:

Childish Gambino – “Awaken, My Love”

Jay-Z – 4:44

Kendrick Lamar – DAMN.

Lorde – Melodrama

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

Song of the Year:

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Feat. Justin Bieber – ‘Despacito (Remix)’

Jay-Z – ‘4:44’

Julia Michaels – ‘Issues’

Logic Feat. Alessa Cara & Khalid – ‘1-800-273-8255’

Bruno Mars – ‘That’s What I Like’

Best New Artist:

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best Dance Recording:

Bonobo Feat. Innov Gnawa – ‘Bambro Koyo Ganda’

Camelphat & Elderbrook – ‘Cola’

Gorillaz Feat. D.R.A.M. – ‘Andromeda’

LCD Soundsystem – ‘Tonite’

Odesza Feat. WYNNE & Mansionair – ‘Line of Sight’

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

Bonobo – Migration — Bonobo

Kraftwerk – 3-D The Catalogue

Mura Masa — Mura Masa

Odesza – A Moment Apart

Sylvan Esso – What Now

Best Alternative Music Album:

Arcade Fire – Everything Now

Gorillaz – Humanz

LCD Soundsystem – American Dream

Father John Misty – Pure Comedy

The National – Sleep Well Beast

Best R&B Performance:

Daniel Caesar Feat. Kali Uchis – ‘Get You’

Kehlani – ‘Distraction’ (Kehlani was robbed!)

Ledisi – ‘High’

Bruno Mars – ‘That’s What I Like’

SZA – ‘The Weekend’ (So was SZA!)

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

The Baylor Project – ‘Laugh and Move On’

Childish Gambino – ‘Redbone’

Anthony Hamilton Feat. The Hamiltones – ‘What I’m Fellin’

Ledisi – ‘All the Way’

Mali Music – ‘Still’

Best R&B Song:

PJ Morton – ‘First Began’

Khalid – ‘Location’

Childish Gambino – ‘Redbone’

SZA – ‘Supermodel’

Bruno Mars – ‘That’s What I Like’

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

6LACK – Free 6LACK

Childish Gambino – “Awaken, My Love!”

Khalid – American Teen

SZA – Ctrl

The Weeknd – Starboy

Best R&B Album:

Daniel Caesar – Freudian

Ledisi – Let Love Rule

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

PJ Morton – Gumbo

Musiq Soulchild – Feel the Real

Best Rap Performance

Big Sean – ‘Bounce Back’

Cardi B – ‘Bodak Yellow’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘HUMBLE.’

Jay-Z – ‘4:44’

Migos – ‘Bad and Boujee’

Best Rap/Sung Performance

6LACK – ‘PRBLMS’

Kendrick Lamar Feat. Rihanna – ‘LOYALTY.’

SZA Feat. Travis Scott – ‘Love Galore’

Jay-Z Feat. Beyoncé – ‘Family Feud’

GoldLink Feat. Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy – ‘Crew’

Best Rap Song:

Cardi B – ‘Bodak Yellow’

Danger Mouse Feat. Run the Jewels & Big Boi – ‘Chase Me’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘HUMBLE.’

Rapsody – ‘Sassy’

Jay-Z – ‘The Story of O.J.’

Best Rap Album:

Jay-Z – 4:44

Kendrick Lamar – DAMN.

Migos – Culture

Rapsody – Laila’s Wisdom

Tyler, the Creator – Flower Boy

Best Music Video:

Beck – ‘Up All Night’

Jain – ‘Makeba’

Jay-Z – ‘The Story Of O.J.’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘HUMBLE.’

Logic Feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid – ‘1-800-273-8255’

Best Music Film:

One More Time With Feeling

Long Strange Trip

The Defiant Ones

Soundbreaking

Two Trains Runnin’

Producer Of the Year, Non-Classical:

Calvin Harris

Greg Kurstin

Blake Mills

No I.D.

The Stereotypes

Best New Age Album:

Brian Eno – Reflection — Brian Eno

India.Arie – SongVersation: Medicine — India.Arie

Peter Kater – Dancing On Water

Kitaro – Sacred Journey Of Ku-Kai, Volume 5 — Kitaro

Steve Roach – Spiral Revelation