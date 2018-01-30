Moog’s cactus-powered synth and other highlights from its House of Electronicus

A photo journey inside a synth wonderland.

Moog erected a perfect hardware haven last month called Moog House of Electronicus, a bungalow in Los Angeles neighborhood Echo Park installed with rooms full of synths and cacti. Through out the house, experienced synthesists and novices alike were able to test out and admire different Moog machines, including the Moog Mother-32, the Theremini and their brand new semi-modular percussion synth, Drummer From Another Mother.

Visitors could tinker with the DFAM at a table set up with different pieces of hardware while elsewhere, a wall of snow-broadcasting TV sets displayed people trying their hand, quite literally, with the Theremini. With space to hang out in the backyard and watch DJ sets by artists like LA beat scene luminary Daedelus in the middle of a mild January, it couldn’t get any more LA – they even gave away Moog-branded rolling papers.

Here’s a photo guide to what we saw, beautifully captured by FACT photographer Alex Kacha.

Testing the knobs on Moog’s new semi-modular percussion synth, Drummer From Another Mother. Beat scene innovator Daedelus gives the DFAM a whirl. At House of Electronicus, there are whole synth stacks to behold. See what we mean? Another DFAM fan. It’s not Los Angeles without a squad of succulents. Four classic Moog modulars. $5,990 worth of Moog gear. At Echo Park’s The Cactus Store, this DFAM got its power from a cactus. Moog’s Theremini and some modular double trouble. Some of the many cacti on display. Even this bespoke synth stand was shaped like a cactus. Hard at work. Making a patch on the Mother-32. One of many DFAMs at the House of Electronicus. What all dining tables should be used for. Experienced synthesists and novices alike were able to test out different Moog machines. Cooking up beats. Visitors could watch distorted versions of themselves using the Theremini.

