Field Day’s first festival at its new Brockwell Park home.

Field Day has announced the first batch of artists set to perform at this year’s event, which takes place at south London’s Brockwell Park on Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2

Erykah Badu will headline on the Friday, while Madlib, Ninja Tune’s Jordan Rakei and Jeff Mills & Tony Allen will also perform on that day.

Thundercat, Fever Ray and Princess Nokia will play the festival on the Saturday. The festival’s hangar-like Barn Stage will also make return this year with a performance from Four Tet.

Avalon Emerson, DJ Seinfeld, Willow, Sudan Archives and Helena Hauff are also among the artists confirmed for the festival this year. See the full lineup below. Pick up tickets from the Field Day website.



