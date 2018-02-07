Numero Group reissues pioneering nature sounds catalog Environments via iOS app

A new take on old tunes.

Numero Group have reissued Irv Treibel’s pioneering field recording collection Environments (Syntonic Research, Inc.) not on wax, but through an iOS app. Treibel’s work was a monumental catalog of natures sounds released on vinyl from 1969-1979. The app, available on both iPhone and iPad, collects 14 hours of Treibel’s psychoacoustic recordings and allows you to customize your listening.

Alongside sounds ranging from “wind in the trees” and “summer cornfield” to “wordless choir” and “blizzard”, the app comes with a biography of Treibel and information about the recordings, just like any compilation the reissue titans at Numero Group release.

