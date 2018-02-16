J Hus and Jae5 unravel how they made ‘Did You See’

One of our favorite tracks of 2017.

J Hus has unravelled the creative process behind his 2017 blockbuster single ‘Did You See’.

Discussing the song for the latest episode of the Beats by Dr. Dre Beat x Beat series, alongside producer Jae5, the UK star explains how he wrote the song after attending a block party. “I had a two bar in my head, ‘did you see what I done came in a black benz left in a white one,'” he recalls.

After taking the track to Jae5, the marimbas became the starting point of the song. “Once I heard that sound, the whole track was already done in my head,” recalls the beatmaker.

During the film, Jae5 explains that the song’s wah-wah sound came from running his own vocal through guitar amps to create distortion, while discussing his use of “weird percussion sounds” and effects. J Hus also discusses the first time he performed ‘Did You See’ live, at London’s Brixton 02 Academy. “Shutting it down was just crazy,” he says.

