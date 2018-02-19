GoldLink – Access All Areas

For DC rapper GoldLink, touring is a family affair.

The Grammy-nominated artist may have rolled out Craig David for his sold-out London show, but his family and friends will always come out top. GoldLink’s family is a close-knit unit that includes his childhood friend and manager Kazz and his Australian videographer Oliver – and they’re his number one touring buddies.

Performing to a sweaty crowd at London’s Electric Brixton just a few weeks before the Grammys, we went behind the scenes with GoldLink and his crew to bottle the magic of the show. Watch the film above and keep your eyes peeled for a Craig David cameo.

Make sure to catch Goldlink at Sónar 2018.