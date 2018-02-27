Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Elysia Crampton and more join Rewire Festival 2018

24 new artists and special projects complete the Netherlands festival lineup for 2018.

Rewire Festival has announced the third and final wave of artists for 2018, including Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Elysia Crampton, Egyptian tri Maryam Saleh, Maurice Louca & Tamer Abu Ghazaleh and more.

These new additions join previously announced artists including James Holden & The Animal Spirits, Avalon Emerson, SOPHIE, Panda Bear and Lanark Artefax.

Laurie Anderson, Karen Gwyer, Nina Kraviz and Stranger Things composers Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein will also be performing at the three-day event, which takes place April 6-8 in The Hague.

Head to the festival’s website for tickets and to see the full lineup.