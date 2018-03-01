Varia Instruments shows its new handcrafted TTW10 turntable weight

We get a look at Varia Instruments’ impressive new boutique turntable weight.

Varia Instruments has made waves in DJ circles over the past few years with its the RDM20, a hand-made rotary mixer that counts Motor City Drum Ensemble and Jeremy Underground among its fans.

The Swiss boutique company has just launched its next product, a turntable weight with a difference: it’s for both 12″ and 7″ records and incorporates both a disc stablizer and a 7″ adaptor. We hooked up with Varia Instruments in Berlin to get a demonstration of the TTW10 for ourselves.

Filmed at The Store, Berlin.



