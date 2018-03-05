Oscars 2018: Jonny Greenwood’s Phantom Thread score loses out to Shape of Water

Sufjan Stevens also missed out on the Best Song award at last night’s ceremony, which saw The Shape of Water win Best Picture.

Jonny Greenwood lost out on the award for Best Score at last night’s (March 4) 2018 Academy Awards, with French composer Alexandre Desplat picking up the Oscar instead for his work on Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water.

The Radiohead guitarist’s score for Paul Thomas Anderson’s historical drama Phantom Thread marked the first time he had received an Oscar nomination. John Williams and Hans Zimmer were also among the nominees in the Best Score category.

Sufjan Stevens was nominated for the Best Song award for his Call Me by Your Name track ‘The Mystery of Love’, but lost out to Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez’s ‘Remember Me.’ Stevens was joined on stage by St. Vincent and others for a live performance of the track during the ceremony. Watch that below.

Elsewhere, cinematography legend Roger Deakins finally won an Oscar for his work on Blade Runner 2049, Jordan Peele was awarded Best Original Screenplay for Get Out, while Call Me by Your Name won Best Adapted Screenplay.

