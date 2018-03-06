Discwoman and Allergy Season release 44-track charity compilation, Physically Sick 2

The follow-up to last year’s excellent charity release.

Brooklyn-based collective Discwoman and Physical Therapy‘s Allergy Season label have teamed up for a second massive charity compilation, Physically Sick 2.

The 44-track compilation follows the original Physically Sick which was released in protest last year on the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration. I’s available now on Bandcamp as a “name your price” release.

The new edition includes tracks from Laurel Halo, Umfang, M.E.S.H., Elysia Crampton, Fatima Al Qadiri, Ziúr, Call Super (as Elmo Crumb), Shannon Funchess and more. While last year’s compilation raised funds for the ACLU, Callen-Lorde, The National Immigration Law Center, and Planned Parenthood, proceeds for Physically Sick 2 will go towards the Brooklyn Community Bail Fund.

“Everyone’s heard of bail — but the cycle of financial bondage it perpetuates is less well known. If a person can’t pay their bail, they must wait in jail until their court date. Months may go by, even years, simply because someone — who has yet to be convicted of any crime — couldn’t come up a few hundred dollars,” a statement for the compilation reads. “It is a racist, backwards design that disproportionately punishes people of color and the poor. Our goal is to draw attention to this pernicious cycle, and raise actual bail money for as many people as possible.”

You can stream Physically Sick 2 below and buy it on Bandcamp.

