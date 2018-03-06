Listen to Sade’s first new song in seven years, ‘Flower of the Universe’

100% lush.

Sade has released her first original track in seven years, ‘Flower of the Universe.’

The song appears on the soundtrack to Ava DuVernay’s new Disney movie A Wrinkle in Time and sees the ‘Smooth Operator’ legend team up with producer No I.D. for a sophisti-pop ballad.

“I never thought she’d say yes, but asked anyway,” DuVernay said of Sade’s involvement. “She was kind + giving. A goddess. We began a journey together that I’ll never forget.” Listen to the track below.

The A Wrinkle in Time soundtrack lands March 9 and also feature contributions from Kehlani, Sia, DJ Khaled, Chloe + Halle and more.

Read next: Hear MF DOOM tangle with Sade on SADEVILLAIN