Inga Copeland releases new Lolina album The Smoke

Stream the former Hype Williams member’s stunning third album.

Inga Copeland has released a new album under her Lolina moniker, The Smoke. It follows the former Hype Williams member’s Lolita EP from last year and is her first full-length since 2016’s Live In Paris.

<a href="http://lolina.bandcamp.com/album/the-smoke">The Smoke by Lolina</a>

As always with Copeland’s work there is next to no information, but The Smoke speaks for itself. With tracks like ‘Style And Punishment’ and ‘A Path Of Weeds And Flowers’, it features some of the most entrancing, unsettling and lyrically direct music of her career.

Watch a video for The Smoke‘s nightmarish highlight ‘The River’ and buy it via Bandcamp.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Roulette’

02. ‘Fake City, Real City’

03. ‘Style and Punishment’

04. ‘The River’

05. ‘The Missing Evidence’

06. ‘A Path Of Weeds And Flowers’

07. ‘Murder’

08.’ Betrayal’