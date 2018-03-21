Björk releases remix EP featuring Jlin, Kelly Lee Owens and Lanark Artefax

By , Mar 21 2018
Björk

A 12″ version is coming on “slug genitalia” vinyl.

Björk has released an EP featuring remixes of ‘Arisen My Senses’ by Jlin, Kelly Lee Owens and Lanark Artefax. You can stream it in full now via Apple Music.

A 12″ edition of the EP will be released May 25 on One Little Indian and is pressed on “slug genitalia” colored vinyl. We’d tell you what color that is, but we’re afraid to Google it.

The original ‘Arisen My Senses’ opens Björk’s latest album, Utopia, and was co-produced by Arca. The pair appeared in a music video for the track together last December with similar imagery to the new EP’s artwork designed by Jesse Kanda.

Watch the video for the original below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Arisen My Senses’ (Lanark Artefax Remix)
02. ‘Arisen My Senses’ (Jlin Rework)
03. ‘Arisen My Senses’ (Kelly Lee Owens Remix)

Read next: Bird sound power: How Björk, Equiknoxx and more embraced field recording in 2017

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Panorama’s lineup is proof mainstream festivals can get electronic music right

Feb 1 2018

Panorama's lineup proves mainstream festivals can get it right
Bird sound power: How Björk, Equiknoxx and more embraced field recording in 2017

Dec 14 2017

How Björk, Equiknoxx and more embraced field recording in 2017

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+