Artist Ben Sun weaves ’60s archive footage into a retro-futurist sci-fi delight

By , Mar 22 2018
Originally published by The Vinyl Factory

‘Still Missing’ references a range of artists from Ray and Charles Eames to Jorge Luis Borges.

Artist and producer Ben Sun has shared a surreal new video for ‘Still Missing’ taken from his new album Strange Roads At Night.

Creating an Adam Curtis-esque documentary montage of cut-and-paste archive footage woven with dystopian mantras, Sun’s video reflects the retro-futuristic optimism of the track’s Womack & Womack-sampling, acid house sound.

Released on Voyeurrhythm, you can order a copy of Strange Roads At Night here.

