Delroy Edwards announces new album Rio Grande

By , Mar 22 2018
Hear the retro-synth western ‘When I Think’ now.

Los Angeles producer Delroy Edwards has announced the new album Rio Grande. It’s out next week on his label L.A. Club Resource.

The album follows 2016’s Hangin’ At The Beach and cites an influence from western films, sharing a title with one of John Wayne & John Ford’s classics. It’s an influence filtered through Edwards’ hypnotic retro-synth work, however, so it’ll still sound better in a club than your nearest saloon.

Listen to it below and look for Rio Grande March 30.

