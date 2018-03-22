Oneohtrix Point Never releases new video ‘MYRIAD’

Part of his upcoming “concertscape” at New York’s Park Avenue Armory.

Oneohtrix Point Never, aka composer Daniel Lopatin, has released a video titled ‘Myriad’ featuring some mind-bending new music.

MYRIAD is the title of OPN’s upcoming multimedia “concertscape” premiering at the iconic Park Avenue Armory this spring as part of Red Bull Music Festival New York. Though little is known about the project the mysterious phrases “Age Of Ecco”, “Age of Harvest”, “Age Of Excess” and “Age Of Bondage” appear at the end.

Oneohtrix Point Never’s last album was 2015’s Garden Of Delete (our runner-up for Album Of The Year), but Lopatin has been extremely busy since. He composed the score to the 2017 film Good Time and has produced music for ANOHNI, David Byrne and FKA Twigs.

In an interview last year, Lopatin said he was putting finishing touches on the next Oneohtrix Point Never album.

MYRIAD takes place May 22-24. Learn more here and revisit OPN’s recent FACT mix below.