Rainforest Spiritual Enslavement releases new album Red Ants Genesis

Dominick Fernow’s dubby ambient project’s first time as a live band.

Prurient and Vatican Shadow mastermind Dominick Fernow has released a new tape under his Rainforest Spiritual Enslavement moniker, Red Ants Genesis.

Out now on his Hospital Productions label, the tape is intended to mark the transition of the solo studio project into a live act. It was recorded live at an “undisclosed venue in Paris” with no audience. The A-side captures the entire performance, while the B-side includes three edits which feature French producer Low Jack.

Red Ants Genesis follows RSE’s 2017 album Ambient Black Magic which ranked among our favorite albums of 2017.

Order Red Ants Genesis via Hospital Productions and take a look at the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Paris Live Take’ (Mics Mix)

02. ‘Shield Ferns / Brown Pine Magic’

03. ‘Papua Land’ (Live Edit)

04. ‘The Spirits’ (Version)