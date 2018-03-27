Visual artist Jesse Draxler announces Misophonia art book on Sacred Bones

The artist has made album covers for everyone from Prince to Zola Jesus.

Visual artist Jesse Draxler has announced Misophonia, a 100-page art book due this spring from Sacred Bones.

In addition to his own visual work, Draxler’s has made many commissioned pieces for artists including cover art for Zola Jesus’s Okovi, Prince’s PlectrumElectrum and Deafheaven’s ‘From The Kettle Onto The Coil’ single.

The book collects works from throughout Draxler’s career and promises everything from “figurative painting and harsh typography to deliriously textural photography and collage.” It also includes an introduction written by Dillinger Escape Plan singer Greg Puciato.

Take a look at a few of pieces below and order Misophonia May 4 via Sacred Bones.