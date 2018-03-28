The producer’s first album since retiring Ital.

After retiring his Ital moniker last year, Brooklyn producer Daniel Martin-McCormick has announced the debut album for his Relaxer project.

Originally started as an anonymous project in 2016, Martin-McCormick released several EPs under the moniker before revealing he was behind the project and dropping the Ital name altogether.

While his four EPs explored techno ranging from euphoric to darkly industrial, the first full-length under the name, A Family Disease, is a beatless affair. Though previous EPs featured droning soundscapes, the album dedicates both sides to a pair of unsettling ambient tracks that each run over 20 minutes.

You can hear the first side of the album now, which the producer calls “an entirely beatless alien terrain where uneasy feelings, strangled media transmissions, and haunted new age music tumble against one another in inhuman form.”

For those looking to hear more of his techno side, the album will be followed by Relaxer V, the final EP in the original series.

Look for A Family Disease April 13 via Laffs & Danger and order it here.