The bonkers experimental rock classic returns with an actual trout mask.

Captain Beefheart’s epic experimental rock and 1969 cult classic Trout Mask Replica is getting a massive reissue treatment from Jack White’s Third Man Records.

After two albums of esoteric, but traditional, blues rock, Beefheart (aka Don Van Vliet) teamed with friend and producer Frank Zappa for the double-length Trout Mask Replica. The 28-track results featured surreal Dada-esque lyrics, disorienting sound collages, vocal manipulations and chaotic arrangements that only reveal their complexity after many listens. Its reputation only grew until it eventually became a primary influence on punk rock and beyond.

For the reissue, Trout Mask Replica has been fully remastered and pressed on “fish scale” colored vinyl. It also includes the first 7″ reissue of the rare ‘Pacucho Cadaver’ single, a cardboard trout mask, a patch, a tote bag and an epitaph for Beefheart originally published in 2011 by Jack White (who has played some pretty incredible Beefheart covers himself).

Look for the reissue of Trout Mask Replica April 30 via Third Man Records.