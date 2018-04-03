Ash Koosha releases new album AKTUAL

The first part of his ZUUM trilogy.

London-based Iranian producer Ash Koosha has released his new album, AKTUAL, which is out now on the label REALMS.

<a href="http://ashkoosha.bandcamp.com/album/aktual-2">AKTUAL by Ash Koosha</a>

Described as “the first chapter of the ZUUM trilogy”, the album continues Koosha’s futurist obsessions and includes tracks where he sings. An example of that comes in the video for the single ‘AROHA’, which he notes means “love” in the Maori language.

Watch the video below and buy AKTUAL digitally via Bandcamp.

