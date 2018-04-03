Sim Hutchins announces new album Clubeighteen2thirty

An “eight-track rave requiem” according to the label.

UK audiovisual artist Sim Hutchins has announced a new album for Local Action.

Released April 13, Clubeighteen2thirty is described by Hutchins as “a nostalgic record devoid of

nostalgia” that draws from every aspect of the producer’s clubbed out youth – positive and negative.

According to the press release, the album features “badly-aged sound fonts and plastic digital keyboard sounds, often drowned in interference, digital fx, harmonic distortion and samples in remembrance of lost people.”

Clubeighteen2thirty is available digitally and on limited cassette, with artwork from Patrick Savile. Pre-order from Bandcamp now. The album follows releases for No Pain in Pop and Lee Gamble’s UIQ label.