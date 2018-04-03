Sim Hutchins announces new album Clubeighteen2thirty

By , Apr 3 2018

Photograph by: Earthly Humans

An “eight-track rave requiem” according to the label.

UK audiovisual artist Sim Hutchins has announced a new album for Local Action.

Released April 13, Clubeighteen2thirty is described by Hutchins as “a nostalgic record devoid of
nostalgia” that draws from every aspect of the producer’s clubbed out youth – positive and negative.

According to the press release, the album features “badly-aged sound fonts and plastic digital keyboard sounds, often drowned in interference, digital fx, harmonic distortion and samples in remembrance of lost people.”

Clubeighteen2thirty is available digitally and on limited cassette, with artwork from Patrick Savile. Pre-order from Bandcamp now. The album follows releases for No Pain in Pop and Lee Gamble’s UIQ label.

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Yamaneko’s Spa Commissions and JV Lightbody’s Inner Work challenge everything we know about ambient and New Age

Nov 18 2017

Yamaneko and JV Lightbody challenge what we know about ambient
Yamaneko to release Spa Commissions mini-LP on Local Action

Nov 7 2017

Yamaneko to release Spa Commissions mini-LP on Local Action

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+