The festival’s first US edition starts next month.

MUTEK has announced the final lineup for its debut San Francisco festival with new additions including Matias Aguayo, Aux88 and Moritz von Oswald.

Oswald’s appearance marks the first solo live performance in North America for the Basic Channel and Rhythm & Sound founder.

Other additions include Bay area artists 8ULENTINA, Christopher Willits, DIBIA$E, Foozool, King Most, and Only Now, as well as many more audiovisual and installation pieces. They all join a lineup that features previously announced artists such as Tim Hecker, Telefon Tel Aviv, rRoxymore, Debit and more.

MUTEK.SF takes place May 3-6. Learn more on its website and grab tickets here.