Eartheater signs to PAN for next album, shares new single ‘Claustra’

Her third album is due this year.

Experimental songwriter Alexandra Drewchin, better known as Eartheater, has signed to PAN for her next album and released a haunting new single titled ‘Claustra’.

The track fuses disorienting electronics, noise, intimate folk and dream pop into a kaleidoscopic whole, with Drewchin’s vividly psychedelic poetry making a welcome return. It’s paired with a music video shot in a Parisian cemetery (co-directed by Christine Zenyi Lu and Drewchin) and featuring the singer’s own choreography.

Drewchin bookended 2015 with her first and second albums as Eartheater on Hausu Mountain. Her debut Metalepsis was our favorite Bandcamp release of the year, while its follow-up, RIP Chrysalis, was in our top 10 albums of the year.

Watch the video for ‘Claustra’ below and expect more big things from Eartheater in 2018.

