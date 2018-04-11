David Sylvian’s Dead Bees On A Cake to be released on vinyl for first time

The fifth album by the Ryuichi Sakamoto collaborator.

David Sylvian‘s 1999 LP Dead Bees On A Cake is set to be released on vinyl for the first time this month.

A special expanded version of the album is being issued for Record Store Day 2018 that includes four additional tracks: ‘The Scent of Magnolia’, ‘Albuquerque’, ‘Cover me with Flowers’ and ‘Aparna and Nimisha’.

The 2xLP will be available on limited edition white vinyl and is accompanied by photographs from Anton Corbijn and a redesign from Chris Bigg.

Erstwhile frontman of ’70s avant-pop band Japan until their split in 1982, Sylvian released his first solo collaborative album with Ryuichi Sakamoto – Bamboo Houses/Bamboo Music – that year, before going on to collaborate with a number of other artists, including late Can bassist Holger Czukay and Fennesz. Dead Bees On A Cake is Sylvian’s fifth album.

Record Store Day takes place April 21. Check the RSD site for participating stores.

Tracklist:

01. ‘I Surrender’

02. ‘Dobro #1’

03. ‘Midnight Sun’

04. ‘Thalheim’

05. ‘God Man’

06. ‘Alphabet Angel’

07. ‘Krishna Blue’

08. ‘The Shining of Things’

09. ‘Cafe Europa’

10. ‘Pollen Path’

11. ‘All of My Mother’s Names’

12. ‘Wanderlust’

13. ‘Praise’

14. ‘Darkest Dreaming’

15. ‘The Scent of Magnolia’

16. ‘Albuquerque’

17. ‘Cover me with Flowers’

18. ‘Aparna and Nimisha’