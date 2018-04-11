A jazz-inflected new track from the artist behind our 2016 Album Of The Year.

Jenny Hval has announced The Long Sleep, a new four-track EP due this spring on Sacred Bones. Today you can hear the new single ‘Spells’.

The EP features contributions from longtime collaborator Håvard Volden and Blood Bitch producer Lasse Marhaug, as well as jazz players Kyrre Laastad (percussion), Anja Lauvdal (piano), Espen Reinertsen (saxophone) and Eivind Lønning (trumpet).

Though the EP is Hval’s first solo work since 2016’s Blood Bitch, our favorite album of 2016, she’s been very busy with various projects. Last year she sang on full-lengths by Lindstrøm and Kelly Lee Owens and this winter she teamed with Volden for the new project Lost Girls. Her debut novel, Paradise Rot, is due this October.

The Long Sleep is out May 25 via Sacred Bones. Look at the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Spells’

02. ‘The Dreamer Is Everyone In Her Dream’

03. ‘The Long Sleep’

04. ‘I Want To Tell You Something’