She’s back!

Nicki Minaj has dropped two new singles, ‘Barbie Tingz’ and ‘Chun-Li’.

Minaj premiered the tracks on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show earlier today, where she also announced a new as-yet-untitled album. During the interview Minaj told Lowe that although these first singles are “pop shit-type tracks,” there are tracks on the record that “women really need right now.”

The artwork for ‘Chun-Li’ sees Minaj cosplaying as the eponymous Street Fighter character, while ‘Barbie Tingz’ shows her dressed as an aristocrat. See the artwork below.

Last year saw Minaj release a number of collaborative tracks, including ‘No Frauds’ with Drake and Lil Wayne and ‘MotorSport’ with Migos and Cardi B. Nicki addressed her relationship with Cardi, mentioning that she felt hurt by the fallout from the collaboration and that when she asked Quavo for backup, he wouldn’t give it to her. Some of those feelings seem to come out in ‘Chun-Li’, which you can preview below.

Hear the full ‘Barbie Tingz’ here and ‘Chun-Li’ here.