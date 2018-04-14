Lil Uzi Vert and 21 Savage also make appearances on the record.

Young Thug has shared a new EP called Hear No Evil.

The three-track project features ‘Anybody’, a collaboration with Nicki Minaj, alongside ‘Up’ with Lil Uzi Vert and ‘Now’ with 21 Savage. Stream the songs via Spotify below.

Hear No Evil follows 2017’s Beautiful Thugger Girls album. Last year, Young Thug also dropped a collaborative mixtape with Future, Super Slimey, and the Young Martha EP with DJ Carnage.

