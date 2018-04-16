Kendrick Lamar wins Pulitzer Prize

DAMN.

Kendrick Lamar has been awarded the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Music for his album DAMN., which he released one year ago this week.

The Pulitzer Prize announced the news on its website today, praising Lamar’s album as “a virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life.

Though DAMN. has received many awards and countless accolades, a Pulitzer win is particularly prestigious and entirely unprecedented. Lamar’s album has the unique honor of being the first non-classical or non-jazz recording to ever win the award.

Listen to the Pulitzer-winning DAMN. below.

